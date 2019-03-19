2047 Jack County Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Covered front porch welcomes you to this awesome home in Travis Ranch! Stunning kitchen with slab granite, breakfast bar, solid oak cabinets & large walk-in pantry! Cast stone fireplace in familyrm! Wired for surround sound.Master with his & her sinks, separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet! 2 secondary bedrooms on the first floor... 2nd floor has large gmrm, 4th bedroom with huge walk-in closet& full bath! Nice size backyard with covered patio & room for the kids & pets to play! Buyer to verify all room measurements & schools... Quick close!!Hurry & make this home yours! Community offers Pavilion with Splash Park, In-Line Hockey Rink, Large Pool and Playground Area. Picturesque Park and Greenbelt Areas