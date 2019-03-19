2047 Jack County Drive

Amenities
Covered front porch welcomes you to this awesome home in Travis Ranch! Stunning kitchen with slab granite, breakfast bar, solid oak cabinets & large walk-in pantry! Cast stone fireplace in familyrm! Wired for surround sound.Master with his & her sinks, separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet! 2 secondary bedrooms on the first floor... 2nd floor has large gmrm, 4th bedroom with huge walk-in closet& full bath! Nice size backyard with covered patio & room for the kids & pets to play! Buyer to verify all room measurements & schools... Quick close!!Hurry & make this home yours! Community offers Pavilion with Splash Park, In-Line Hockey Rink, Large Pool and Playground Area. Picturesque Park and Greenbelt Areas