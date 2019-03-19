All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 2047 Jack County Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
2047 Jack County Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2047 Jack County Drive

2047 Jack County · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2047 Jack County, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Covered front porch welcomes you to this awesome home in Travis Ranch! Stunning kitchen with slab granite, breakfast bar, solid oak cabinets & large walk-in pantry! Cast stone fireplace in familyrm! Wired for surround sound.Master with his & her sinks, separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet! 2 secondary bedrooms on the first floor... 2nd floor has large gmrm, 4th bedroom with huge walk-in closet& full bath! Nice size backyard with covered patio & room for the kids & pets to play! Buyer to verify all room measurements & schools... Quick close!!Hurry & make this home yours! Community offers Pavilion with Splash Park, In-Line Hockey Rink, Large Pool and Playground Area. Picturesque Park and Greenbelt Areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 Jack County Drive have any available units?
2047 Jack County Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2047 Jack County Drive have?
Some of 2047 Jack County Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 Jack County Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2047 Jack County Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 Jack County Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2047 Jack County Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2047 Jack County Drive offer parking?
No, 2047 Jack County Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2047 Jack County Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 Jack County Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 Jack County Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2047 Jack County Drive has a pool.
Does 2047 Jack County Drive have accessible units?
No, 2047 Jack County Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 Jack County Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2047 Jack County Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2047 Jack County Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2047 Jack County Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District