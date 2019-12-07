2046 Enchanted Rock Drive

Get ready for the New Year and stepping into the new Decade? Your family deserves this beautiful and ready to move in 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms home. Ceiling fan in the bedrooms and living room. The house was built in 2016 with too many features to list all. Must see to appreciate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
