Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stone and Brick 4 Bedroom home with covered front porch. Large Kitchen open to Family Room with 10' Ceiling and Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Master Bedroom with Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, His and Her sinks and large Walk In Closet. Tile in all main areas and new carpet being installed in all bedrooms. Freshly painted. Back porch with Pergola. Must See!!!