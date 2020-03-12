2012 Fort Stockton Drive

Amenities

Beautiful curb appeal!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a nice neighborhood, just minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard. Cozy brick fireplace in one of the two living rooms, tall ceilings, plush carpet and ceramic tile throughout. Large open kitchen offers awesome island, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, built-in desk and tile backsplash. You'll love the master suite featuring dual sinks, with built-in vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. This move-in ready home was made for you!