Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
2012 Fort Stockton Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:30 AM

2012 Fort Stockton Drive

2012 Fort Stockton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2012 Fort Stockton Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful curb appeal!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a nice neighborhood, just minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard. Cozy brick fireplace in one of the two living rooms, tall ceilings, plush carpet and ceramic tile throughout. Large open kitchen offers awesome island, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, built-in desk and tile backsplash. You'll love the master suite featuring dual sinks, with built-in vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. This move-in ready home was made for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Fort Stockton Drive have any available units?
2012 Fort Stockton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2012 Fort Stockton Drive have?
Some of 2012 Fort Stockton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Fort Stockton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Fort Stockton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Fort Stockton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Fort Stockton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2012 Fort Stockton Drive offer parking?
No, 2012 Fort Stockton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2012 Fort Stockton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Fort Stockton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Fort Stockton Drive have a pool?
No, 2012 Fort Stockton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Fort Stockton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2012 Fort Stockton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Fort Stockton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Fort Stockton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Fort Stockton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Fort Stockton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

