2002 Jack County Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Updated and ready to move in! Wood floors in living & master bedroom. Large kitchen with tons of storage, breakfast bar and counter space. Refrigerator is included. Open floor plan, large breakfast-dining area, gas logs in fireplace, upstairs bedroom, bath and game room - great in-law suite. Functional floor plan with covered front porch and covered patio great for grilling. HOA fees are included and full use of pool, walking trails, park and Lewis Elementary school within walking distance. PLEASE SEE INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO APPLY - MUST INCLUDE SIGNED SELECTION CRITERIA WITH ALL APPLICATIONS. 620 CREDIT SCORE IS REQUIRED FOR ALL APPLICANTS. NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS.