All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 2002 Jack County Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
2002 Jack County Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:29 PM

2002 Jack County Drive

2002 Jack County Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2002 Jack County Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Updated and ready to move in! Wood floors in living & master bedroom. Large kitchen with tons of storage, breakfast bar and counter space. Refrigerator is included. Open floor plan, large breakfast-dining area, gas logs in fireplace, upstairs bedroom, bath and game room - great in-law suite. Functional floor plan with covered front porch and covered patio great for grilling. HOA fees are included and full use of pool, walking trails, park and Lewis Elementary school within walking distance. PLEASE SEE INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO APPLY - MUST INCLUDE SIGNED SELECTION CRITERIA WITH ALL APPLICATIONS. 620 CREDIT SCORE IS REQUIRED FOR ALL APPLICANTS. NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Jack County Drive have any available units?
2002 Jack County Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2002 Jack County Drive have?
Some of 2002 Jack County Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Jack County Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Jack County Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Jack County Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Jack County Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2002 Jack County Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Jack County Drive offers parking.
Does 2002 Jack County Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Jack County Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Jack County Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2002 Jack County Drive has a pool.
Does 2002 Jack County Drive have accessible units?
No, 2002 Jack County Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Jack County Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Jack County Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Jack County Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Jack County Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District