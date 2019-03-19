Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1117 Luckenbach Drive
1117 Luckenbach Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1117 Luckenbach Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1117 Luckenbach Drive have any available units?
1117 Luckenbach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Travis Ranch, TX
.
What amenities does 1117 Luckenbach Drive have?
Some of 1117 Luckenbach Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1117 Luckenbach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Luckenbach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Luckenbach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Luckenbach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch
.
Does 1117 Luckenbach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Luckenbach Drive offers parking.
Does 1117 Luckenbach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Luckenbach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Luckenbach Drive have a pool?
No, 1117 Luckenbach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Luckenbach Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 Luckenbach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Luckenbach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Luckenbach Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Luckenbach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Luckenbach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
