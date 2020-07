Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home in Travis Ranch. Open living and kitchen. Solid Wood 2 inch Mini-blinds. Granite counter tops, backsplash & spacious nook. Split master with dual sink, garden tub-shower & walk-in closet. Nicely landscaped, fenced yard & access to the community pool and playground. HOA paid by owner! Pet case by case. Available Dec 1st. Come and show it, this one will not last!