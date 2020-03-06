All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated March 6 2020 at 9:22 PM

1015 Nueces Court

1015 Nueces Court · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Nueces Court, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
PRORATED RENT FREE IF MOVE IN BY 3-31! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED HOME. This 3 bedroom 2 bath offers an open floor plan that flows into a great updated kitchen. Kitchen updated with marble countertops, subway tile backsplash, & white cabinets which is great for entertaining. Spacious Master bedroom, updated master bath with dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub. Huge walk-in closet. Closed-in patio for those cold or heated days or nights. Nice large shed with shelving in backyard. 2-car garage. Easy access to US-80. Located in a cul-de-sac of the Travis Ranch development which includes community pool, splash park, in-line hockey rink, playgrounds & parks. Wouldn’t want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Nueces Court have any available units?
1015 Nueces Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1015 Nueces Court have?
Some of 1015 Nueces Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Nueces Court currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Nueces Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Nueces Court pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Nueces Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1015 Nueces Court offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Nueces Court offers parking.
Does 1015 Nueces Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Nueces Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Nueces Court have a pool?
Yes, 1015 Nueces Court has a pool.
Does 1015 Nueces Court have accessible units?
No, 1015 Nueces Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Nueces Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Nueces Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Nueces Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Nueces Court does not have units with air conditioning.

