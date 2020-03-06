1015 Nueces Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

PRORATED RENT FREE IF MOVE IN BY 3-31! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED HOME. This 3 bedroom 2 bath offers an open floor plan that flows into a great updated kitchen. Kitchen updated with marble countertops, subway tile backsplash, & white cabinets which is great for entertaining. Spacious Master bedroom, updated master bath with dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub. Huge walk-in closet. Closed-in patio for those cold or heated days or nights. Nice large shed with shelving in backyard. 2-car garage. Easy access to US-80. Located in a cul-de-sac of the Travis Ranch development which includes community pool, splash park, in-line hockey rink, playgrounds & parks. Wouldn’t want to miss this one!