Admire the well maintained landscaping and beautiful stone awning as you approach this adorable home! Features include gorgeous faux wood flooring, granite counter tops and tile back splash in the open kitchen, spacious master en-suite with built in shelving, and a covered patio out back perfect for entertaining. Come see today!!