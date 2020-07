Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking putting green garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar courtyard dog park game room

The Laurel at Vintage Park is the perfect Active Adult community to call home. Now offering private one and two bedroom apartment homes with a private yard option. This Tomball, Texas community has blended breathtaking landscaping and programmed outdoor spaces with exclusive events hosted daily so that the residents at The Laurel can enjoy a worry-free, maintenance-free lifestyle. For those that like to shop, pamper and explore; these luxury apartments are just a mile from the popular Vintage Park Shops. Living at The Laurel Apartments our residents are just minutes from staple restaurants like Alamo Draft House and boutiques like the Blu Ivory. This uniquely designed senior living or 55+ apartment community offers a lifestyle that you customize. Meet with our on-site coordinator to help you decide!