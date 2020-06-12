Apartment List
/
TX
/
tomball
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:14 PM

120 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tomball, TX

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
23 Units Available
Provenza at Barker Cypress
12515 Barker Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1180 sqft
Lavish apartment community with one- to three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. A putting green, a swimming pool with cabanas and a 24-hour gym keep residents happy.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
89 Units Available
The Point at Cypress Woods
11800 Grant Rd, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$931
1050 sqft
Just 30 miles from downtown Houston and close to Beltway 8. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplace. Residents have full use of pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
9 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
11000 Gatesden Dr, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1094 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring wood-burning fireplaces, private patios and French doors. Located minutes from area parks. On-site playground, volleyball court, coffee bar and gym. Spacious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
The Avenues at Northpointe
11740 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments include attached garage, plush carpet, wood finish flooring and designer tile. Community offers residents athletic club, saltwater pool and Wi-Fi hotspots. Located close to banks, hospitals, restaurants and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
25 Units Available
Camden Northpointe
11743 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1124 sqft
Open kitchen layouts and massive windows for comfortable, inviting living spaces. Crown molding and designer fixtures. Outdoor kitchen and fireside lounge.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
39 Units Available
Landmark Grand Champion
11201 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units in controlled-access community close to tons of dining and shopping. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Minutes from FM 249 and The Grand Parkway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
23 Units Available
Oak Bend Place
915 Baker Dr, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Oak Bend Place in Tomball, TX is home to the area's most unique apartment homes. We offer newly renovated apartment which feature vinyl plank flooring, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans, and sleek black energy efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
21 Units Available
The Cape
10810 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
986 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and wood-style floors. Garages and covered parking spaces are available. Shop or dine at nearby Spring Cypress Village.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
9 Units Available
The Laurel at Vintage Park
15455 Canterbury Forest Drive, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1154 sqft
This upscale community offers plenty of amenities including a large community clubhouse, grill area, and a business center. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with wood-like flooring and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Cobble Creek
920 Lawrence St, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
979 sqft
Lush landscaping with waterfall and creek. Sparkling pool with plenty of space for swimming laps or just splashing around. Walk-in closets in all floor plans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
64 Units Available
Stone Loch
10921 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1259 sqft
UNITS AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN SUMMER 2020 Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home. Stone Loch brings a new level of sophistication to one of northwest Houston’s most scenic and convenient neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
25 Units Available
Willow Creek
9530 FM-2920, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1019 sqft
Luxury is redefined at Willow Creek Apartments, where residents enjoy spacious homes with walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Near Highway 249. Community has a pool, a 24-hour gym and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
21 Units Available
Augusta Meadows
24215 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1006 sqft
Various floor plans to match your needs. Apartments include granite counters, cherry wood cabinets and laundry facilities. Enjoy a 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, sauna and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
6 Units Available
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
864 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes at Marymont Apartments Tomball, Texas. Choose the perks of small-town living while indulging in plenty of open green space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Fountains of Tomball
1011 Village Square Dr, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1037 sqft
Escape to The Fountains of Tomball, a beautifully landscaped, sophisticated community, snuggled in the arms of Tomball. Our community is meticulously maintained with a commitment to quality that will exceed your expectations.
Results within 5 miles of Tomball
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
$
51 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1189 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1109 sqft
Welcome to Magnolia by Watermark, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Spring, TX.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
34 Units Available
Retreat at Vintage Park
19939 Chasewood Park Drive, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1197 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mediterranean-style apartments, close to the Vintage Park shopping complex. Air-conditioned units boast walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and bathtubs. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pool table, and shuffleboard.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
15 Units Available
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
990 sqft
Updated apartments with extra storage, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Onsite amenities include a garage, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
42 Units Available
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd, Magnolia, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1191 sqft
You'll never want to leave this stunningly designed and upscale community! Recently renovated with premier amenities in a cozy, wooded setting. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, Starbucks coffee, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
24 Units Available
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1108 sqft
All units have washer and dryer hook-ups, private patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, dog park, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Sterling Ridge
35 Units Available
The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1108 sqft
Located between Maria's Way and Dobbin Huffsmith Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, a modern kitchen with appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, a playground and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1329 sqft
Near many golfing opportunities around the property. Easy access to two major malls. Many luxurious amenities in the unit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
$
32 Units Available
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1170 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature black Kenmore appliances, wood-style flooring, granite counters and large closets. Community has BBQ pits, pool area, billiard tables and media center.

June 2020 Tomball Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tomball Rent Report. Tomball rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tomball rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tomball Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tomball Rent Report. Tomball rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tomball rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tomball rents declined moderately over the past month

Tomball rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tomball stand at $1,001 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Tomball's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tomball, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Tomball rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Tomball, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Tomball is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Tomball's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% rise in Tomball.
    • While Tomball's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tomball than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tomball.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tomball 1 BedroomsTomball 2 BedroomsTomball 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTomball 3 BedroomsTomball Accessible ApartmentsTomball Apartments under $900
    Tomball Apartments with BalconyTomball Apartments with GarageTomball Apartments with GymTomball Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTomball Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Tomball Apartments with ParkingTomball Apartments with PoolTomball Apartments with Washer-DryerTomball Dog Friendly ApartmentsTomball Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
    Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TX
    Seabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
    Baylor College of Medicine