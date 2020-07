Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

30623 Country Meadows Dr Tomball, TX 77375 - WALK TO Jr. & HIGH SCHOOLS. Terrific COUNTRY MEADOWS property. Sweet SINGLE STORY open floor plan. Low maintenance vinyl plank and tile throughout all public areas, carpet in bedrooms only. Fresh paint & carpet. Open concept kitchen family room with fireplace and split plan bedrooms with a separate office/study which can be used as 4th bedroom. Shady gazebo in the back yard. You will love coming home!



(RLNE3539301)