23618 Bluewood Trce

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

This home was just built and has never been lived in! You will be the first to move into this brand new 4 bedroom, 2 full bath D.R. Horton home in Tomball! Open living space throughout, four nice sized bedrooms, living/dining combo, gourmet island kitchen with granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is secluded away from the secondary bedrooms and features a deep spa tub, separate shower and a grand walk-in closet! Covered patio, great backyard space, alarm system included, tankless water heater and an energy efficient brand new washer and dryer are included! Zoned to Klein ISD, very close proximity to 2920, 99 and I-45N. No deposit plan available (must have checking acct & credit or debit card). Pets are case by case, pet fees TBD. A/C filters delivered every quarter, $10/mo fee applies. One time $200 admin fee. $45 application fee taken online only.