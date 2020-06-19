All apartments in Tomball
23618 Bluewood Trce

23618 Bluewood Trce
Location

23618 Bluewood Trce, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
This home was just built and has never been lived in! You will be the first to move into this brand new 4 bedroom, 2 full bath D.R. Horton home in Tomball! Open living space throughout, four nice sized bedrooms, living/dining combo, gourmet island kitchen with granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is secluded away from the secondary bedrooms and features a deep spa tub, separate shower and a grand walk-in closet! Covered patio, great backyard space, alarm system included, tankless water heater and an energy efficient brand new washer and dryer are included! Zoned to Klein ISD, very close proximity to 2920, 99 and I-45N. No deposit plan available (must have checking acct & credit or debit card). Pets are case by case, pet fees TBD. A/C filters delivered every quarter, $10/mo fee applies. One time $200 admin fee. $45 application fee taken online only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23618 Bluewood Trce have any available units?
23618 Bluewood Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does 23618 Bluewood Trce have?
Some of 23618 Bluewood Trce's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23618 Bluewood Trce currently offering any rent specials?
23618 Bluewood Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23618 Bluewood Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 23618 Bluewood Trce is pet friendly.
Does 23618 Bluewood Trce offer parking?
No, 23618 Bluewood Trce does not offer parking.
Does 23618 Bluewood Trce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23618 Bluewood Trce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23618 Bluewood Trce have a pool?
Yes, 23618 Bluewood Trce has a pool.
Does 23618 Bluewood Trce have accessible units?
No, 23618 Bluewood Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 23618 Bluewood Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 23618 Bluewood Trce does not have units with dishwashers.

