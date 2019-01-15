21010 Elmont Dr 950226

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Hike & Bike Trail 2/2 - Property Id: 164703



This property is perfect for someone who wants to be near all of the action. The lake, hike and bike trail, downtown and Zilker Park are all close by. Come check out this great location.



I have lived in Austin 36 years, I know this city inside and out. I am reliable and prompt in my responses, call or text ANYTIME. Plus my services are FREE TO YOU! Emailing me works as well. If this particular property isn't what you're looking for I have a database of apartments that covers the entire city. I am also a licensed real estate agent so if purchasing a home is in your future we can discuss that as well. Let me help you find your next home!



Listing# 950226



-Michael Tipton/Austin Local-

-Citywide Realty-

-512-466-1542-Call/Text-

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164703

Property Id 164703



(RLNE5647970)