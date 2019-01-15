All apartments in Tomball
1257 Lovett Street

1257 Lovett St
Location

1257 Lovett St, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upscale rental in Tomball, with beautiful hardwood floor,
Very large 1 bedroom 1/2 baths, 889 square feet!

Open concept floor plan with separated living and dining area, a lot of storage capacity,
master bedroom with on-suite bath and walk-in closet, attached car garage with remote garage door opener.
Lots of natural light, Vaulted ceiling, recess lighting.
Double pane window, individual central AC.
washer and dryer hookups, refrigerator, dishwasher.

Small quiet pet-friendly, townhome community just minutes from downtown Tomball.
It is really designed for that home feel.

In the heart of Tomball, enjoy an easy access to 2920, 249, 99.
Tomball is the area to be: a beautiful small town with abundant outdoor recreation,
shopping options, entertainment, a farmers market ...just to name those.

Do not let this great opportunity go!
A beautiful small community of 18 townhomes style apartments. All townhomes have an individual attached garage, We are pet-friendly, sitting on about 2 acres of land.

We are off FM 2920 close to all major arteries in Tomball and very close to the medical center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Lovett Street have any available units?
1257 Lovett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 Lovett Street have?
Some of 1257 Lovett Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 Lovett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Lovett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Lovett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1257 Lovett Street is pet friendly.
Does 1257 Lovett Street offer parking?
Yes, 1257 Lovett Street offers parking.
Does 1257 Lovett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Lovett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Lovett Street have a pool?
No, 1257 Lovett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1257 Lovett Street have accessible units?
No, 1257 Lovett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Lovett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 Lovett Street has units with dishwashers.

