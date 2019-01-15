1257 Lovett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upscale rental in Tomball, with beautiful hardwood floor,

Very large 1 bedroom 1/2 baths, 889 square feet!



Open concept floor plan with separated living and dining area, a lot of storage capacity,

master bedroom with on-suite bath and walk-in closet, attached car garage with remote garage door opener.

Lots of natural light, Vaulted ceiling, recess lighting.

Double pane window, individual central AC.

washer and dryer hookups, refrigerator, dishwasher.



Small quiet pet-friendly, townhome community just minutes from downtown Tomball.

It is really designed for that home feel.



In the heart of Tomball, enjoy an easy access to 2920, 249, 99.

Tomball is the area to be: a beautiful small town with abundant outdoor recreation,

shopping options, entertainment, a farmers market ...just to name those.



Do not let this great opportunity go!

A beautiful small community of 18 townhomes style apartments. All townhomes have an individual attached garage, We are pet-friendly, sitting on about 2 acres of land.



We are off FM 2920 close to all major arteries in Tomball and very close to the medical center.