All apartments in Timberwood Park
Find more places like 2627 Winding View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberwood Park, TX
/
2627 Winding View
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2627 Winding View

2627 Winding View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timberwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2627 Winding View, Timberwood Park, TX 78260
Summerglen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Executive Home with Pool - Summerglen Beauty - Executive home now available in the coveted community of Summerglen. Property includes a formal dining room and separate office off of the entryway, large living room that opens up the gourmet kitchen and two secondary bedrooms downstairs. Upstairs features a separate game room, full bath, and additional secondary bedrooms. Home is on Greenbelt and features an amazing in-ground pool and extended covered patio for entertaining. Three car attached garage and award-winning Northeast ISD. The property will not last long given the amenities!

(RLNE2859139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Winding View have any available units?
2627 Winding View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 2627 Winding View have?
Some of 2627 Winding View's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Winding View currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Winding View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Winding View pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 Winding View is pet friendly.
Does 2627 Winding View offer parking?
Yes, 2627 Winding View does offer parking.
Does 2627 Winding View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Winding View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Winding View have a pool?
Yes, 2627 Winding View has a pool.
Does 2627 Winding View have accessible units?
No, 2627 Winding View does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Winding View have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Winding View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2627 Winding View have units with air conditioning?
No, 2627 Winding View does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park 3 BedroomsTimberwood Park Apartments with Balcony
Timberwood Park Apartments with GarageTimberwood Park Apartments with Gym
Timberwood Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas