2627 Winding View

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Executive Home with Pool - Summerglen Beauty - Executive home now available in the coveted community of Summerglen. Property includes a formal dining room and separate office off of the entryway, large living room that opens up the gourmet kitchen and two secondary bedrooms downstairs. Upstairs features a separate game room, full bath, and additional secondary bedrooms. Home is on Greenbelt and features an amazing in-ground pool and extended covered patio for entertaining. Three car attached garage and award-winning Northeast ISD. The property will not last long given the amenities!



(RLNE2859139)