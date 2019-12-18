All apartments in Timberwood Park
Find more places like 24915 Birdies Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberwood Park, TX
/
24915 Birdies Green
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:58 PM

24915 Birdies Green

24915 Birdies Green · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timberwood Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24915 Birdies Green, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prestigious guarded, gated community of Trails of Canyon Springs! Epicurean island kitchen w/ gas cooking, granite, plenty of cabinet/counter space & stainless appliances! Spacious family room w/ soaring ceilings & cozy gas fireplace! Master retreat down w/ his & her closets, walk-in shower, whirlpool tub & his & her vanities! Downstairs secondary bedroom w/ full bath! 3 Car Garage! In Ground pool! Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24915 Birdies Green have any available units?
24915 Birdies Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 24915 Birdies Green have?
Some of 24915 Birdies Green's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24915 Birdies Green currently offering any rent specials?
24915 Birdies Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24915 Birdies Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 24915 Birdies Green is pet friendly.
Does 24915 Birdies Green offer parking?
Yes, 24915 Birdies Green offers parking.
Does 24915 Birdies Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24915 Birdies Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24915 Birdies Green have a pool?
Yes, 24915 Birdies Green has a pool.
Does 24915 Birdies Green have accessible units?
No, 24915 Birdies Green does not have accessible units.
Does 24915 Birdies Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 24915 Birdies Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24915 Birdies Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 24915 Birdies Green does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park Apartments with GaragesTimberwood Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Timberwood Park Apartments with Washer-DryersTimberwood Park Furnished Apartments
Timberwood Park Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District