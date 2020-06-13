/
accessible apartments
52 Accessible Apartments for rent in The Woodlands, TX
22 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Grogan's Mill
45 Units Available
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
Sterling Ridge
21 Units Available
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
East Shore
271 Units Available
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,183
1662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Town Center
72 Units Available
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,442
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,094
1405 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
Creekside Park
Contact for Availability
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1398 sqft
Creekside Park The Residences is the perfect blend of modern living with traditional charm. Our effortless mix of active amenities, urban convenience and signature features make our community feel just like home.
Alden Bridge
14 Units Available
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1220 sqft
Apartments feature entertainment-style kitchens, dishwasher, large garden tubs and walk-in closets. Enjoy the lagoon-style pool with poolside gas grills, business center with conference room and online resident services.
Results within 1 mile of The Woodlands
46 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
24 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
54 Units Available
The Mansions Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1539 sqft
Granite counters on the inside and a resort-style swimming pool on the outside. Property is a smoke-free community with an on-site concierge and business center.
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
977 sqft
Updated homes with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a patio. Onsite amenities include a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and near green spaces like Maplewood Park.
44 Units Available
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1398 sqft
Situated right on Harper's Horsepen Branch and complete with private streets, pristine lake and gate house. Decked out kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bocce court, gym and pool on premises.
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Westwood North
39 Units Available
Laurelwoode
10333 Research Forest Dr, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
Cozy units with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Workout at the fitness center or watch a film at the media center on site. Close to WG Jones State Forest. Right near I-45.
31 Units Available
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1170 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature black Kenmore appliances, wood-style flooring, granite counters and large closets. Community has BBQ pits, pool area, billiard tables and media center.
20 Units Available
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1592 sqft
Resort-style pool with cascading fountain and lap lanes. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Bathrooms with oversized ceramic tile surrounds and jetted tubs. Just minutes to I-45 and WG Jones State Forest.
Results within 5 miles of The Woodlands
51 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1600 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
135 Units Available
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1548 sqft
Welcome to Vale Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Spring, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
35 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
146 Units Available
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1449 sqft
Welcome to Adley at Gleannloch Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Spring, Texas! As a resident, you’ll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
6 Units Available
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature faux-wood flooring, two-toned cabinets and luxurious design touches. Community offers yoga, fitness center and resident lounge. Located close to Sam Houston National Forest and Crighton Theatre.
72 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,185
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1255 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
24 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1312 sqft
Nicely designed apartment homes with track lighting, a patio/balcony and large oval tubs. Enjoy a pool with tanning deck on site. Close to the ExxonMobil Campus. Near Woodlands Waterway and Town Center.
22 Units Available
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1268 sqft
Premium apartments located near The Woodlands Mall, dining and entertainment, as well as museums and outdoor activities. Lush, beautiful grounds with resort-style pool and media room. Recently renovated.
