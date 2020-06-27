87 N Concord Valley Circle

Amenities

DREAM HOME IN THE WOODLANDS - REMODELED! Feels and looks like a brand-new Model Home! Gorgeously remodeled open floor plan, 2-story home in the highly sought-after subdivision of Sterling Ridge. Incredible kitchen with amazing countertops, updated appliances and a chef's island. A modern barn door leads from the large master bedroom to the master bath! With a freestanding tub, extended shower and new hardware throughout, the master bathroom is simply gorgeous. The living area features high ceilings with large windows (natural light) and a breath-taking view to the pool. The Backyard Oasis w/ pool, spa and the greenbelt (no back neighbors!) is an entertainers dream! Brand-new metal fence comes with an access door to the greenbelt! Top ranked Conroe ISD schools are in walking distance! Roof was replaced in 2017, recently replaced A/C units, FULL natural gas powered never go through a power outage again w/ BACK-UP Natural Gas Powered GENERATOR. High & Dry! Pool maintenance included