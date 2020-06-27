All apartments in The Woodlands
The Woodlands, TX
87 N Concord Valley Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

87 N Concord Valley Circle

87 North Concord Valley Circle · No Longer Available
The Woodlands
Sterling Ridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

87 North Concord Valley Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
hot tub
DREAM HOME IN THE WOODLANDS - REMODELED! Feels and looks like a brand-new Model Home! Gorgeously remodeled open floor plan, 2-story home in the highly sought-after subdivision of Sterling Ridge. Incredible kitchen with amazing countertops, updated appliances and a chef's island. A modern barn door leads from the large master bedroom to the master bath! With a freestanding tub, extended shower and new hardware throughout, the master bathroom is simply gorgeous. The living area features high ceilings with large windows (natural light) and a breath-taking view to the pool. The Backyard Oasis w/ pool, spa and the greenbelt (no back neighbors!) is an entertainers dream! Brand-new metal fence comes with an access door to the greenbelt! Top ranked Conroe ISD schools are in walking distance! Roof was replaced in 2017, recently replaced A/C units, FULL natural gas powered never go through a power outage again w/ BACK-UP Natural Gas Powered GENERATOR. High & Dry! Pool maintenance included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 N Concord Valley Circle have any available units?
87 N Concord Valley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 87 N Concord Valley Circle have?
Some of 87 N Concord Valley Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 N Concord Valley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
87 N Concord Valley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 N Concord Valley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 87 N Concord Valley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 87 N Concord Valley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 87 N Concord Valley Circle offers parking.
Does 87 N Concord Valley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 N Concord Valley Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 N Concord Valley Circle have a pool?
Yes, 87 N Concord Valley Circle has a pool.
Does 87 N Concord Valley Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 87 N Concord Valley Circle has accessible units.
Does 87 N Concord Valley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 N Concord Valley Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 N Concord Valley Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 87 N Concord Valley Circle has units with air conditioning.

