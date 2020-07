Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Adorable & Updated, Rare One-Story Four Bedroom Home In The Woodlands, Indian Springs. Great Location in the heart of The Woodlands with easy access to I-45, 2978 or Grand Parkway. Walk or Bike to Parks, Shopping, and Amenities. Updated Kitchen with Granite and Updated Appliances. Laminate Wood Floors & Carpet 2018. Updated Master Bath. Large Lot and Spacious Backyard with Patio.