6 Footbridge Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage guest suite

Outstanding David Weekly 4 Bedroom w/master and guest suite downstairs. Popular Ardell open floor plan, large family room with high ceilings and windows welcoming sunlight to both floors, fabulous covered outdoor living area with fireplace. Kitchen has Thermador 6 burner/griddle range with double oven, ice maker, huge granite island with seating. Adjacent dining room has a vaulted ceiling and abundant storage in the built-in buffet with granite counters Master suite features double sinks, free standing tub and large tiled shower. The upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets and a bath with double sinks. Game-room upstairs is generous and a great retreat. 3-Car tandem epoxy garage for extra storage. Excellent location with easy access to schools, shopping, parks/recreation. REFRIGERATOR/WASHER/DRYER & MONTHLY YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED