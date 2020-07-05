All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 6 Footbridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
6 Footbridge Way
Last updated June 28 2019 at 5:32 PM

6 Footbridge Way

6 Footbridge Row Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6 Footbridge Row Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
guest suite
Outstanding David Weekly 4 Bedroom w/master and guest suite downstairs. Popular Ardell open floor plan, large family room with high ceilings and windows welcoming sunlight to both floors, fabulous covered outdoor living area with fireplace. Kitchen has Thermador 6 burner/griddle range with double oven, ice maker, huge granite island with seating. Adjacent dining room has a vaulted ceiling and abundant storage in the built-in buffet with granite counters Master suite features double sinks, free standing tub and large tiled shower. The upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets and a bath with double sinks. Game-room upstairs is generous and a great retreat. 3-Car tandem epoxy garage for extra storage. Excellent location with easy access to schools, shopping, parks/recreation. REFRIGERATOR/WASHER/DRYER & MONTHLY YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Footbridge Way have any available units?
6 Footbridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 6 Footbridge Way have?
Some of 6 Footbridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Footbridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
6 Footbridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Footbridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 6 Footbridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 6 Footbridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 6 Footbridge Way offers parking.
Does 6 Footbridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Footbridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Footbridge Way have a pool?
No, 6 Footbridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 6 Footbridge Way have accessible units?
Yes, 6 Footbridge Way has accessible units.
Does 6 Footbridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Footbridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Footbridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Footbridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College