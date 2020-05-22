All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:08 AM

23 Tulip Hill Cr

23 Tulip Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

23 Tulip Hill Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
23 Tulip Hill - Coming Soon! A close 2 miles to I-45. Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas 5 burner stove. Washer/Dryer/Fridge stay with house. Completely remodeled kitchen with granite, apron sink, oil rubbed bronze fixtures. Double sinks and updates in master and secondary bath. There are linen closets and storage in home also. Tile and laminate floors. Built-in book shelves in family room. Low maintenance back yard. Covered patio/deck great for shaded summer living. Window unit in Garage. Long term lease preferred.

(RLNE4827659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Tulip Hill Cr have any available units?
23 Tulip Hill Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 23 Tulip Hill Cr have?
Some of 23 Tulip Hill Cr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Tulip Hill Cr currently offering any rent specials?
23 Tulip Hill Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Tulip Hill Cr pet-friendly?
No, 23 Tulip Hill Cr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 23 Tulip Hill Cr offer parking?
Yes, 23 Tulip Hill Cr offers parking.
Does 23 Tulip Hill Cr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Tulip Hill Cr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Tulip Hill Cr have a pool?
No, 23 Tulip Hill Cr does not have a pool.
Does 23 Tulip Hill Cr have accessible units?
No, 23 Tulip Hill Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Tulip Hill Cr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Tulip Hill Cr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Tulip Hill Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Tulip Hill Cr does not have units with air conditioning.

