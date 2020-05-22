23 Tulip Hill Cr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

23 Tulip Hill - Coming Soon! A close 2 miles to I-45. Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas 5 burner stove. Washer/Dryer/Fridge stay with house. Completely remodeled kitchen with granite, apron sink, oil rubbed bronze fixtures. Double sinks and updates in master and secondary bath. There are linen closets and storage in home also. Tile and laminate floors. Built-in book shelves in family room. Low maintenance back yard. Covered patio/deck great for shaded summer living. Window unit in Garage. Long term lease preferred.



(RLNE4827659)