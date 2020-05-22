23 Bending Branch Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Beautifully updated home on a cul-de-sac street in Cochran's Crossing! New roof 2015, recent exterior paint, remodeled all baths, installed hardwood floors, new carpet 2018, triple paned windows added in 2015, new chimney 2018 and more! Covered front porch, soaring ceilings, built-ins, and abundant windows provide natural light throughout. Island kitchen with SS appliances, double oven, granite counters and subway tile backsplash opens to sunny breakfast nook; den with gas fireplace; study with French doors; spacious formal dining; master retreat down with huge casement window; three bedrooms up; private yard has extensive wood deck with fire pit, swing and built-in seating. Zoned to exemplary schools, walking distance to parks, fishing pond and just minutes to restaurants and shopping!