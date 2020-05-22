All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 23 Bending Branch Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
23 Bending Branch Pl
Last updated September 18 2019 at 2:46 PM

23 Bending Branch Pl

23 Bending Branch Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23 Bending Branch Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Beautifully updated home on a cul-de-sac street in Cochran's Crossing! New roof 2015, recent exterior paint, remodeled all baths, installed hardwood floors, new carpet 2018, triple paned windows added in 2015, new chimney 2018 and more! Covered front porch, soaring ceilings, built-ins, and abundant windows provide natural light throughout. Island kitchen with SS appliances, double oven, granite counters and subway tile backsplash opens to sunny breakfast nook; den with gas fireplace; study with French doors; spacious formal dining; master retreat down with huge casement window; three bedrooms up; private yard has extensive wood deck with fire pit, swing and built-in seating. Zoned to exemplary schools, walking distance to parks, fishing pond and just minutes to restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Bending Branch Pl have any available units?
23 Bending Branch Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 23 Bending Branch Pl have?
Some of 23 Bending Branch Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Bending Branch Pl currently offering any rent specials?
23 Bending Branch Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Bending Branch Pl pet-friendly?
No, 23 Bending Branch Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 23 Bending Branch Pl offer parking?
No, 23 Bending Branch Pl does not offer parking.
Does 23 Bending Branch Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Bending Branch Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Bending Branch Pl have a pool?
No, 23 Bending Branch Pl does not have a pool.
Does 23 Bending Branch Pl have accessible units?
No, 23 Bending Branch Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Bending Branch Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Bending Branch Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Bending Branch Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Bending Branch Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College