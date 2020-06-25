2016 Bristlecone Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Original modern style Custom Home! This large 1 story says WOW the moment you walk in. The Open floor plan flows around the central atrium area. Stained concrete flooring thru out. Recent modern style cabinetry, lighting and plumbing fixtures. Black Granite counters, stainless appliances, slate fireplace. The Master Bath features a 2 person Jacuzzi tub with a rain shower head, new cabinetry, built in storage and more! Located on a culdesac street within minutes to Town Center, Market St and 45!