All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 2016 Bristlecone Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
2016 Bristlecone Pl
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:37 AM

2016 Bristlecone Pl

2016 Bristlecone Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2016 Bristlecone Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Original modern style Custom Home! This large 1 story says WOW the moment you walk in. The Open floor plan flows around the central atrium area. Stained concrete flooring thru out. Recent modern style cabinetry, lighting and plumbing fixtures. Black Granite counters, stainless appliances, slate fireplace. The Master Bath features a 2 person Jacuzzi tub with a rain shower head, new cabinetry, built in storage and more! Located on a culdesac street within minutes to Town Center, Market St and 45!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Bristlecone Pl have any available units?
2016 Bristlecone Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 2016 Bristlecone Pl have?
Some of 2016 Bristlecone Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Bristlecone Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Bristlecone Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Bristlecone Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Bristlecone Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Bristlecone Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Bristlecone Pl offers parking.
Does 2016 Bristlecone Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Bristlecone Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Bristlecone Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2016 Bristlecone Pl has a pool.
Does 2016 Bristlecone Pl have accessible units?
No, 2016 Bristlecone Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Bristlecone Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Bristlecone Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 Bristlecone Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2016 Bristlecone Pl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College