1703 N Red Cedar Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1703 N Red Cedar Cir

1703 North Red Cedar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1703 North Red Cedar Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
WOW! Beautifully remodelled cottage! Interior newly redone and updated with modern colors and styling! Great location in the original Village of The Woodlands, Grogans Mill. Only a few minutes drive to the Village Shopping center, The Woodlands Town Center, Market Street, Hughes Landing and Waterway Square! Low traffic street! Short walk to the Village Park, Pool, and acclaimed Public Schools! Friendly neighbors! Neighborhood was designed to bring the Community together! Come experience life in this wonderful tree filled area of The Woodlands!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 N Red Cedar Cir have any available units?
1703 N Red Cedar Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 1703 N Red Cedar Cir have?
Some of 1703 N Red Cedar Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 N Red Cedar Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1703 N Red Cedar Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 N Red Cedar Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1703 N Red Cedar Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 1703 N Red Cedar Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1703 N Red Cedar Cir offers parking.
Does 1703 N Red Cedar Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 N Red Cedar Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 N Red Cedar Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1703 N Red Cedar Cir has a pool.
Does 1703 N Red Cedar Cir have accessible units?
No, 1703 N Red Cedar Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 N Red Cedar Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 N Red Cedar Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 N Red Cedar Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1703 N Red Cedar Cir has units with air conditioning.

