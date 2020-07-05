1703 N Red Cedar Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

WOW! Beautifully remodelled cottage! Interior newly redone and updated with modern colors and styling! Great location in the original Village of The Woodlands, Grogans Mill. Only a few minutes drive to the Village Shopping center, The Woodlands Town Center, Market Street, Hughes Landing and Waterway Square! Low traffic street! Short walk to the Village Park, Pool, and acclaimed Public Schools! Friendly neighbors! Neighborhood was designed to bring the Community together! Come experience life in this wonderful tree filled area of The Woodlands!