Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
14 Crabtree Court
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:54 AM

14 Crabtree Court

14 Crabtree Court · No Longer Available
Location

14 Crabtree Court, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Long Term Lease preferred for this Beautiful Single-Story Brick Home located in a quiet Cul-de-sac! HUGE backyard with Swing Set! Covered Porch w/ Swing. Refrigerator Included! Tile & Wood Floors, newer carpet in the bedrooms. Electric Vehicle Charging Outlet in Garage! Nest Thermostat! Great neutral colors. Formal Dining Room or Study. Kitchen has breakfast and serving bar, stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated counters and tiled back splash. Family room has fireplace and a wall of windows, and brackets for your flat screen TV. Master suite has "His & Her's" Vanities, Jetted Tub and Walk-in Glass Shower. Large Backyard for much family fun. Home did not Flood in Harvey. Zoned to Highly Rated Woodlands Schools. This Beauty is Ready to Move In! Come and See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Crabtree Court have any available units?
14 Crabtree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 14 Crabtree Court have?
Some of 14 Crabtree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Crabtree Court currently offering any rent specials?
14 Crabtree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Crabtree Court pet-friendly?
No, 14 Crabtree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 14 Crabtree Court offer parking?
Yes, 14 Crabtree Court offers parking.
Does 14 Crabtree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Crabtree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Crabtree Court have a pool?
No, 14 Crabtree Court does not have a pool.
Does 14 Crabtree Court have accessible units?
Yes, 14 Crabtree Court has accessible units.
Does 14 Crabtree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Crabtree Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Crabtree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Crabtree Court does not have units with air conditioning.

