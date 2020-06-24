14 Crabtree Court

Amenities

Long Term Lease preferred for this Beautiful Single-Story Brick Home located in a quiet Cul-de-sac! HUGE backyard with Swing Set! Covered Porch w/ Swing. Refrigerator Included! Tile & Wood Floors, newer carpet in the bedrooms. Electric Vehicle Charging Outlet in Garage! Nest Thermostat! Great neutral colors. Formal Dining Room or Study. Kitchen has breakfast and serving bar, stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated counters and tiled back splash. Family room has fireplace and a wall of windows, and brackets for your flat screen TV. Master suite has "His & Her's" Vanities, Jetted Tub and Walk-in Glass Shower. Large Backyard for much family fun. Home did not Flood in Harvey. Zoned to Highly Rated Woodlands Schools. This Beauty is Ready to Move In! Come and See!