Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
130 North Valley Oaks Circle
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:59 AM

130 North Valley Oaks Circle

130 North Valley Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

130 North Valley Oaks Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
130 North Valley Oaks Circle, Spring, TX 77382 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. No pets allowed. Ryland townhouse with extensive3 tile flooring, high ceilings, corian counters in island kitchen, 42'' maple cabinets. Master bedroom downstairs. appliances and washer ,dryer has been updated. Call today 281-215-3148 or 281-766-8260 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3300961 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 North Valley Oaks Circle have any available units?
130 North Valley Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
Is 130 North Valley Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
130 North Valley Oaks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 North Valley Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
No, 130 North Valley Oaks Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 130 North Valley Oaks Circle offer parking?
No, 130 North Valley Oaks Circle does not offer parking.
Does 130 North Valley Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 North Valley Oaks Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 North Valley Oaks Circle have a pool?
No, 130 North Valley Oaks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 130 North Valley Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 130 North Valley Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 130 North Valley Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 North Valley Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 North Valley Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 North Valley Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

