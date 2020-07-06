119 N Summer Cloud Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool basketball court

Beautiful updated two story home in The Woodlands Village of Cochrans Crossing. Rare find rental w/ 5 bdrm w/master AND 2nd bedroom/full bath down. Great location close to dining, shopping, schools, parks, medical, and all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. The first floor features entryway with soaring ceilings and grand staircase w/ dining room & formal living room / study on either side, large family room w/ fireplace open to updated kitchen, breakfast room, master bedroom and second bedroom & full bath down. The upstairs features three secondary bedrooms, two bathrooms and game room. Low maintenance yard surrounded by mature trees & lush landscaping, long driveway with detached garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Walk to parks, pools, tennis and basketball courts and adjacent to Palmer Golf course. A must see.