The Woodlands, TX
119 N Summer Cloud Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:11 PM

119 N Summer Cloud Drive

119 North Summer Cloud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 North Summer Cloud Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful updated two story home in The Woodlands Village of Cochrans Crossing. Rare find rental w/ 5 bdrm w/master AND 2nd bedroom/full bath down. Great location close to dining, shopping, schools, parks, medical, and all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. The first floor features entryway with soaring ceilings and grand staircase w/ dining room & formal living room / study on either side, large family room w/ fireplace open to updated kitchen, breakfast room, master bedroom and second bedroom & full bath down. The upstairs features three secondary bedrooms, two bathrooms and game room. Low maintenance yard surrounded by mature trees & lush landscaping, long driveway with detached garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Walk to parks, pools, tennis and basketball courts and adjacent to Palmer Golf course. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 N Summer Cloud Drive have any available units?
119 N Summer Cloud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 119 N Summer Cloud Drive have?
Some of 119 N Summer Cloud Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 N Summer Cloud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 N Summer Cloud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 N Summer Cloud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 119 N Summer Cloud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 119 N Summer Cloud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 119 N Summer Cloud Drive offers parking.
Does 119 N Summer Cloud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 N Summer Cloud Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 N Summer Cloud Drive have a pool?
Yes, 119 N Summer Cloud Drive has a pool.
Does 119 N Summer Cloud Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 N Summer Cloud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 N Summer Cloud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 N Summer Cloud Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 N Summer Cloud Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 N Summer Cloud Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

