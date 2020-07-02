All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 107 E Trace Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
107 E Trace Creek Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:18 AM

107 E Trace Creek Drive

107 E Trace Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

107 E Trace Creek Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Extraordinary Lease! Lifeforms tree house in MOVE-IN-READY.Dream Kitchen: Granite Counters with beautiful back-splash & New Stainless appliances including Dishwasher, Stove & Side by Side Refrigerator. Vaulted Ceiling in breakfast area & Supersized Family Room. Master Bedroom, Family Room & Kitchen on second floor, There's a 12x10 screened porch off the Kitchen to relax & see the beautiful view of the Fenced back yard. Two Bedrooms & Large Wall of bookcases in the Game room down, All floors are hardwood/laminate except the carpeted bedrooms. Also includes a Modern Front Load washer & dryer in Laundry room.Great Location near all The Woodlands Amenities as well as I-45, Hardy Toll Road & Grand Parkway. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 E Trace Creek Drive have any available units?
107 E Trace Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 107 E Trace Creek Drive have?
Some of 107 E Trace Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 E Trace Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 E Trace Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 E Trace Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 E Trace Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 107 E Trace Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 E Trace Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 107 E Trace Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 E Trace Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 E Trace Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 107 E Trace Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 E Trace Creek Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 107 E Trace Creek Drive has accessible units.
Does 107 E Trace Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 E Trace Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 E Trace Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 E Trace Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College