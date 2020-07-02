107 E Trace Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Extraordinary Lease! Lifeforms tree house in MOVE-IN-READY.Dream Kitchen: Granite Counters with beautiful back-splash & New Stainless appliances including Dishwasher, Stove & Side by Side Refrigerator. Vaulted Ceiling in breakfast area & Supersized Family Room. Master Bedroom, Family Room & Kitchen on second floor, There's a 12x10 screened porch off the Kitchen to relax & see the beautiful view of the Fenced back yard. Two Bedrooms & Large Wall of bookcases in the Game room down, All floors are hardwood/laminate except the carpeted bedrooms. Also includes a Modern Front Load washer & dryer in Laundry room.Great Location near all The Woodlands Amenities as well as I-45, Hardy Toll Road & Grand Parkway. Pets considered on a case by case basis.