The Woodlands, TX
10 S Magnolia Pond Place
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:37 PM

10 S Magnolia Pond Place

10 South Magnolia Pond Place · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10 South Magnolia Pond Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Charming, updated townhome for lease in prime location in The Woodlands! Central location and easy access for all commutes. Updated kitchen and baths feature granite counters. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Spacious, open family room, kitchen, dining area down and 3 bedrooms and game room up. Floor plan offers 2 dining spaces - allowing the option of one to be used for a personal work/flex space if needed. Low-maintenance backyard is fully decked for easy enjoyment of the peaceful green space behind the fence. 2-car attached garage, refrigerator, washer/dryer included. HOA provides security cameras around community grounds and front lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 S Magnolia Pond Place have any available units?
10 S Magnolia Pond Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 10 S Magnolia Pond Place have?
Some of 10 S Magnolia Pond Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 S Magnolia Pond Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 S Magnolia Pond Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 S Magnolia Pond Place pet-friendly?
No, 10 S Magnolia Pond Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 10 S Magnolia Pond Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 S Magnolia Pond Place offers parking.
Does 10 S Magnolia Pond Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 S Magnolia Pond Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 S Magnolia Pond Place have a pool?
No, 10 S Magnolia Pond Place does not have a pool.
Does 10 S Magnolia Pond Place have accessible units?
Yes, 10 S Magnolia Pond Place has accessible units.
Does 10 S Magnolia Pond Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 S Magnolia Pond Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 S Magnolia Pond Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 S Magnolia Pond Place does not have units with air conditioning.

