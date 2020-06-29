10 S Magnolia Pond Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Charming, updated townhome for lease in prime location in The Woodlands! Central location and easy access for all commutes. Updated kitchen and baths feature granite counters. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Spacious, open family room, kitchen, dining area down and 3 bedrooms and game room up. Floor plan offers 2 dining spaces - allowing the option of one to be used for a personal work/flex space if needed. Low-maintenance backyard is fully decked for easy enjoyment of the peaceful green space behind the fence. 2-car attached garage, refrigerator, washer/dryer included. HOA provides security cameras around community grounds and front lawn maintenance.