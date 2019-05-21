All apartments in The Hills
6 Dovedale Cove

6 Dovedale Cove · No Longer Available
Location

6 Dovedale Cove, The Hills, TX 78738

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
6 Dovedale Cove Available 06/17/19 Custom Built Home in "The Hills of Lakeway" & Lake Travis Schools - Live "The Hills of Lakeway" lifestyle in this custom built home on a cul-de-sac in this very exclusive gated community. Versatile Executive layout with Master and office downstairs. Game room with wet bar and two bedrooms upstairs. Prestigious neighborhood with golf, country club, tennis, hiking/biking trails, community parks, pools & more. Renowned Lake Travis Schools!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3945972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

