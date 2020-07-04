CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH DUPLEX WITH REFRIGERATOR. NO SMOKING INSIDE PROPERTY! PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS! MUST USE GOODLOE REALTY APPLICATION! SEE TRANACTION DESK FOR APPLICATION AND MONIES DUE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4636 CARR Street have any available units?
4636 CARR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 CARR Street have?
Some of 4636 CARR Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 CARR Street currently offering any rent specials?
4636 CARR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 CARR Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4636 CARR Street is pet friendly.
Does 4636 CARR Street offer parking?
No, 4636 CARR Street does not offer parking.
Does 4636 CARR Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4636 CARR Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 CARR Street have a pool?
No, 4636 CARR Street does not have a pool.
Does 4636 CARR Street have accessible units?
No, 4636 CARR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 CARR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4636 CARR Street has units with dishwashers.
