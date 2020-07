Amenities

APPLY TODAY!! This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home boasts an open concept and spacious bedrooms. Home is recently renovated and available for move-in immediately. This beautiful kitchen is a dream with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Bedrooms are spacious with large closets and the master bedroom has beautiful stand-up shower and tub shower. Your new home features gorgeous laminate flooring throughout the main areas and bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your spacious living room along with formal living and dining area are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Apply at www.opulentrealty.org. Application is $25 per adult. Everyone over the age of 18 must fill out an application. The home is pet friendly with a pet fee of $35/month. Home is close to lots of retail, shops and grocery stores.