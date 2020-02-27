432 RITTIMAN RD

Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN AHISD HOME with laundry and tons of storage" Gleaming hardwood floors, lots of natural light. Wonderful kitchen with lots of counter space, beautiful cabinets, walk-in pantry and new flooring. Flex room off the detached garage with AC that can be used as a studio, office or gym. The garage has tons of closed storage and additional covered parking. Located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston. AT&T Fiber available and Google Fiber coming soon. 21x10 Flex room off the garage recently remodeled