907 Kacie Dr

4 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: tile flooring, granite countertops, raised ceiling in master with double sink and garden tub in master bath, and a fenced yard. This single family home is minutes from Baylor Scott & White, Hwy 190, and SE H K Dodgen Loop. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. *Pictures may be prior to current tenant*