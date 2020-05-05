7424 Wind Chime

Amenities

BELTON SCHOOL DISTRICT! 3 BR and 2 Bath Home AVAILABLE NOW! - Well maintained home in Belton school district ready for immediate Move In! This great 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready to enjoy the wonderful evenings and quiet lifestyle. The fully equipped eat in kitchen includes all appliances including a built in microwave. Additional amenities include an automatic door opener, walk in closet, and easy maintenance throughout with all tile and wood laminate floors in the main areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. This house will not last so CALL TODAY!



Our Guarantee: I would like to tell you a little bit about Central Texas Property Management. We are the only property management company in the area that offers a 100% Clean Guarantee! Our guarantee is simpleIf we fail to delight you with the cleanliness of your new home, we will rush back prior to your move in to make it right. How is it possible for us to offer you this guarantee? Our commitment to excellence and quality control makes it easy. Because of this guarantee, we are one of the only companies in the area that will lease a property sight unseen. This gives you the ability to choose among the best possible available properties, rather than waiting until you arrive and only having the ability to choose from what is left. In addition, the process of leasing a property from out of the area has never been easier and can all be accomplished over the internet. You dont even need to have the ability to print, or sign a form through our easy Docusign procedure just read and agree and you are done!



Pet Policy: Each property owner is allowed to set their own pet policy. All pets must be properly licensed, have shots required by statute, and be spayed or neutered. Please be prepared to show documentation.

1. Breeds with a disposition for aggressive behavior are prohibited.

2. Most properties have restrictions on the number of pets and/or the size of the pet. Please check with the property listing for specific details.

3. Be prepared to provide a picture of your pet and vaccination records.

4. A pet deposit and monthly pet rent will be charged for each pet. The amount of these deposits and rent will vary depending on owner policy and size of the pet.

Application Procedures: Central Texas Property Management, Ltd. operates on a "first come, first serve" basis. Most of our rentals are leased via the internet. In order to hold a property, each adult applicant will complete a rental application, pay an application fee AND the security deposit. All applications will be considered in the order completed as long as no conditions apply. A completed application includes all fields complete, all documents requested attached and application fees paid.



To apply for this property, follow these procedures:



When you are ready to complete your rental application, follow these easy step by step instructions:



1.) Go to www.centexpm.net from the blue banner across the top of the page choose Applicants from the drop-down list and then select "Available Properties". You will be redirected to our availability page.

2.) Scroll down the list of available properties until you have located the property you are interested in and click the RED APPLY NOW Button.

3.) You will be redirected to a secure site where you will complete your rental application. Please be as thorough as possible and complete each field of the application from start to finish.

4.) Once you have completed the application it will direct you to the next step to pay your application fee. That fee can be paid with a credit or debit card.

5.) You will be contacted to review the terms of the property to include rent and move in date prior to your application being processed.

6.) Upon application approval, we will send you a payment link. PLEASE NOTE: No property will be placed on hold until a deposit is received.



