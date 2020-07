Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking

2 bedroom/ 1 bath duplex, located within Temple ISD. Features include: hardwood flooring, vaulted living room ceiling with fireplace, and covered car port. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and SW H K Dodgen Loop. All leases are required to participate in a $25.00 monthly Tenant Benefit Package that includes: monthly delivery of A/C filter, Free online paymanets, Credit reporting and more. **Virtual tour references layout only, colors and amenities may vary.**