Temple, TX
127 Sheridan Loop
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

127 Sheridan Loop · (254) 690-7484
Location

127 Sheridan Loop, Temple, TX 76513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 11

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1779 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available September 11, 2020!!! Check out on this great 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1779 sqft home with 1 living and 1 dining area located close to Belton lake in the Northcliffe Phase X subdivision. Enjoy a spacious living area with beautiful concrete floors through-out. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and a breakfast bar into the dining area. The master is good sized and offers an en-suite bathroom. The master bath features double sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and his and hers walk-in closets. The fenced back yard offers a covered patio. This property accepts pets. Call us today for a showing. This property is currently zoned for Belton ISD. Professionally managed by Shine Residential Management (www.shinerm.com)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Sheridan Loop have any available units?
127 Sheridan Loop has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Sheridan Loop have?
Some of 127 Sheridan Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Sheridan Loop currently offering any rent specials?
127 Sheridan Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Sheridan Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Sheridan Loop is pet friendly.
Does 127 Sheridan Loop offer parking?
Yes, 127 Sheridan Loop offers parking.
Does 127 Sheridan Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Sheridan Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Sheridan Loop have a pool?
No, 127 Sheridan Loop does not have a pool.
Does 127 Sheridan Loop have accessible units?
No, 127 Sheridan Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Sheridan Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Sheridan Loop has units with dishwashers.
