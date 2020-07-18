127 Sheridan Loop

Amenities

Available September 11, 2020!!! Check out on this great 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1779 sqft home with 1 living and 1 dining area located close to Belton lake in the Northcliffe Phase X subdivision. Enjoy a spacious living area with beautiful concrete floors through-out. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and a breakfast bar into the dining area. The master is good sized and offers an en-suite bathroom. The master bath features double sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and his and hers walk-in closets. The fenced back yard offers a covered patio. This property accepts pets. Call us today for a showing. This property is currently zoned for Belton ISD. Professionally managed by Shine Residential Management (www.shinerm.com)