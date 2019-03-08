Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground garage

1229 Lonesome Oak Dr Available 07/01/20 LOTS OF SPACE, BELTON ISD - This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in Belton ISD. It has over 2600 square feet, which includes a large loft that could be used as a second living room, game room, office, or whatever you can come up with! The master suite is downstairs, and the other bedrooms are upstairs. This home has many upgrades, including flooring, cabinets, appliances, etc. It's also less than a block from a neighborhood park & playground. This home rents for $1695 per month, with a $1500 security deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.



**This home is subject to HOA rules and restrictions which must be followed.

Restrictions may include parking, basketball goals, trash can placement, etc.

Restrictions can be found here: http://villageofsagemeadows.com/CCRs.asp



