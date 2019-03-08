All apartments in Temple
1229 Lonesome Oak Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1229 Lonesome Oak Dr

1229 Lonesome Oak Drive · (254) 933-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1229 Lonesome Oak Drive, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
garage
1229 Lonesome Oak Dr Available 07/01/20 LOTS OF SPACE, BELTON ISD - This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in Belton ISD. It has over 2600 square feet, which includes a large loft that could be used as a second living room, game room, office, or whatever you can come up with! The master suite is downstairs, and the other bedrooms are upstairs. This home has many upgrades, including flooring, cabinets, appliances, etc. It's also less than a block from a neighborhood park & playground. This home rents for $1695 per month, with a $1500 security deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.

**This home is subject to HOA rules and restrictions which must be followed.
Restrictions may include parking, basketball goals, trash can placement, etc.
Restrictions can be found here: http://villageofsagemeadows.com/CCRs.asp

(RLNE4145044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr have any available units?
1229 Lonesome Oak Dr has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr have?
Some of 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Lonesome Oak Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple.
Does 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr does offer parking.
Does 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 Lonesome Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
