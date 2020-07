Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom for Rent in Taylor, TX 1609 Jones St. Unit E - Charming two bedroom, one bath, apartment home. Features ceramic tile throughout the unit, neutral paint, Central Air and Heat. Adorned with ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Both bedrooms are large with nice size closets. Large open living room. Minutes from community park and easy access to main attractions of Taylor. Water, Sewer, Trash and lawn care are included in rental price.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3234481)