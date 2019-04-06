All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 289 Stone Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, TX
/
289 Stone Ridge Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:29 AM

289 Stone Ridge Drive

289 Stone Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

289 Stone Ridge Drive, Sunnyvale, TX 75182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Texas Size! Located in Homestead Subdivision, Sunnyvale. This Home boasts 3,900+ sq.ft., two story, 4 bedroom and 4 full baths. All rooms are spread out, with separate downstairs and upstairs living rooms. The kitchen is ready for entertainment. An abundance of cabinet space, large oversized island, stainless steel appliances and gas iron cooktop. Master Suite is very spacious with large bathroom and separate vanities. Fresh carpet and tile flooring throughout. Cook and entertain privately in the large backyard with high-end wooden fencing. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Stone Ridge Drive have any available units?
289 Stone Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, TX.
What amenities does 289 Stone Ridge Drive have?
Some of 289 Stone Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Stone Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
289 Stone Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Stone Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 289 Stone Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 289 Stone Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 289 Stone Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 289 Stone Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Stone Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Stone Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 289 Stone Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 289 Stone Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 289 Stone Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Stone Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 Stone Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Stone Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Stone Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXSachse, TXFate, TX
Wylie, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXDeSoto, TXPrinceton, TXDuncanville, TXFairview, TXWaxahachie, TXCedar Hill, TXThe Colony, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District