289 Stone Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Texas Size! Located in Homestead Subdivision, Sunnyvale. This Home boasts 3,900+ sq.ft., two story, 4 bedroom and 4 full baths. All rooms are spread out, with separate downstairs and upstairs living rooms. The kitchen is ready for entertainment. An abundance of cabinet space, large oversized island, stainless steel appliances and gas iron cooktop. Master Suite is very spacious with large bathroom and separate vanities. Fresh carpet and tile flooring throughout. Cook and entertain privately in the large backyard with high-end wooden fencing. Schedule your showing today!