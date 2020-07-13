All apartments in Spring
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

The Landmark

Open Now until 6pm
425 Rayford Rd · (281) 843-8564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX 77386

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1320 · Avail. Aug 3

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 0122 · Avail. Sep 16

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 0114 · Avail. Sep 9

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0917 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 0921 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 1123 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

See 20+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0713 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Unit 0308 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landmark.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
24hr gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
hot tub
package receiving
Open the door to a Landmark apartment and discover a convenient, contemporary lifestyle you never thought possible. Just a short 30-minute drive north of downtown Houston, located within 2 miles of The Woodlands, Texas no other community offers this kind of apartment living at such affordable rates. By providing you the largest square footage, and upgraded floor plans, Landmark allows you to enjoy the enriched lifestyle you have grown accustomed to. By paying attention to architectural and design details that matter to you, Landmark sets a tone for quality living important to you. Guaranteeing a professional management staff dedicated to your needs, Landmark allows you to let go of responsibilities and pursue interests and entertainment which enhance your quality of life. What else sets Landmark apart? Proximity to top-rated retail and nationally recognized companies, so you can live, work, and shop all in your neighborhood. Luxuries you never thought could be yours like Euro-style kitchens and oversized baths featuring oval Roman bath tubs. High-speed internet access and cable availability, oversized closets, and individual alarm systems, and all the environmental extras you have come to expect- resort-style pools, and Life-fitness centers. Choose Landmark and open the door to your dreams

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 - $700
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $0
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight Limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Landmark have any available units?
The Landmark has 30 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does The Landmark have?
Some of The Landmark's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landmark currently offering any rent specials?
The Landmark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landmark pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landmark is pet friendly.
Does The Landmark offer parking?
Yes, The Landmark offers parking.
Does The Landmark have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Landmark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landmark have a pool?
Yes, The Landmark has a pool.
Does The Landmark have accessible units?
No, The Landmark does not have accessible units.
Does The Landmark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landmark has units with dishwashers.
