The Landmark

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system 24hr gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse hot tub package receiving

Open the door to a Landmark apartment and discover a convenient, contemporary lifestyle you never thought possible. Just a short 30-minute drive north of downtown Houston, located within 2 miles of The Woodlands, Texas no other community offers this kind of apartment living at such affordable rates. By providing you the largest square footage, and upgraded floor plans, Landmark allows you to enjoy the enriched lifestyle you have grown accustomed to. By paying attention to architectural and design details that matter to you, Landmark sets a tone for quality living important to you. Guaranteeing a professional management staff dedicated to your needs, Landmark allows you to let go of responsibilities and pursue interests and entertainment which enhance your quality of life. What else sets Landmark apart? Proximity to top-rated retail and nationally recognized companies, so you can live, work, and shop all in your neighborhood. Luxuries you never thought could be yours like Euro-style kitchens and oversized baths featuring oval Roman bath tubs. High-speed internet access and cable availability, oversized closets, and individual alarm systems, and all the environmental extras you have come to expect- resort-style pools, and Life-fitness centers. Choose Landmark and open the door to your dreams