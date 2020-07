811 Kyle Chase Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

MAJESTIC 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS HOME WITH A DETACHED GARAGE AND A LONG DRIVEWAY THAT CAN PARK UP TO 3 CARS.TILE UPON ENTRY AND A STEP DOWN TO THE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS RESPECTIVELY .THIS GORGEOUS HOME HAS HIGH CEILINGS UPON ENTRY AND EXTENDS TO LIVING ROOM.YOU WILL BE AMAZED BY THE BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH AN ISLAND. THE LANDLORD ADDED LEVEL 7 GRANITE COUNTERS TOPS, 42" CABINETS, UPDATED FIXTURES.THE WALK IN PANTRY IS HUGE TO ACCOMMODATE ALL THE GROCERIES AND MORE.MASTER IS DOWN WITH HIS AND HER BASINS IN THE MASTER BATH, A SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER ,AND AMPLE CLOSET SPACE. GAMEROOM AND 3 OTHER SPACIOUS BEDROOMS ARE UP.HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO MAJOR SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS AND A STONE THROW AWAY FROM THE SPRINGWOODS VILLAGE AND EXXON ,MOBIL CAMPUS.HOME AVAILABLE BY END OF JUNE