Amenities

garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Live in a gated community with easy access to major freeways- I45, Beltway 8, Hardy and Texas 99. Two story - 4 bedroom home is waiting for a new buyer. Home offers a study with french doors and you will love the open floor plan and laminate flooring. Master down on this home and three spacious bedrooms up with a game room. Roof was recently replaced.