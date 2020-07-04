Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6406 Brookgate Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/900792?source=marketing



***NOW OFFERING $250 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***



Price: $1375



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security Deposit: $1175

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1567

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer



Extras: WOW! Perfect starter home 3 bedrooms 2 bath priced to lease today! This home offers a large driveway, spacious living room with lovely fireplace, dinning area perfect for family dinners, kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space with refrigerator included! Roomy bedrooms with more than enough storage space, washer and dryer and much more! Don't wait apply now!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE4518315)