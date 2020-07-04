Amenities
6406 Brookgate Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/900792?source=marketing
***NOW OFFERING $250 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***
Price: $1375
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1567
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer
Extras: WOW! Perfect starter home 3 bedrooms 2 bath priced to lease today! This home offers a large driveway, spacious living room with lovely fireplace, dinning area perfect for family dinners, kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space with refrigerator included! Roomy bedrooms with more than enough storage space, washer and dryer and much more! Don't wait apply now!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
