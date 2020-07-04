All apartments in Spring
6406 Brookgate Dr

6406 Brookgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6406 Brookgate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6406 Brookgate Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/900792?source=marketing

***NOW OFFERING $250 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***

Price: $1375

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1567
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer

Extras: WOW! Perfect starter home 3 bedrooms 2 bath priced to lease today! This home offers a large driveway, spacious living room with lovely fireplace, dinning area perfect for family dinners, kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space with refrigerator included! Roomy bedrooms with more than enough storage space, washer and dryer and much more! Don't wait apply now!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4518315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 Brookgate Dr have any available units?
6406 Brookgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 6406 Brookgate Dr have?
Some of 6406 Brookgate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 Brookgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6406 Brookgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 Brookgate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6406 Brookgate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6406 Brookgate Dr offer parking?
No, 6406 Brookgate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6406 Brookgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6406 Brookgate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 Brookgate Dr have a pool?
No, 6406 Brookgate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6406 Brookgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 6406 Brookgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 Brookgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6406 Brookgate Dr has units with dishwashers.

