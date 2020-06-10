All apartments in Spring
5518 Birchgate Drive

Location

5518 Birchgate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Spring, Tx. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,438 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 Birchgate Drive have any available units?
5518 Birchgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 5518 Birchgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Birchgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Birchgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5518 Birchgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5518 Birchgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5518 Birchgate Drive offers parking.
Does 5518 Birchgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 Birchgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Birchgate Drive have a pool?
No, 5518 Birchgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5518 Birchgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 5518 Birchgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 Birchgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5518 Birchgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5518 Birchgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5518 Birchgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

