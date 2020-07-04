Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal range Property Amenities concierge parking garage online portal

4911 Algernon Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



Price: $1195

Security Deposit: $995

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1,710

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances:



Extras: HEY! Stop looking, you've found your home! Come take a look at this lovely house in the Fairfax subdivision it will delight you. This one-story gem has a spacious open kitchen with several cabinets and additional counter space. It comes with stove/range, disposal, and dishwasher! The living room is very broad, it gets plenty of exterior light and it features a gorgeous brick fireplace. There are 3 spacious bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and 2 stylish full baths with additional storage room. Large backyard, 2 car attached garage and more. Don't wait, APPLY NOW!



