Amenities
4911 Algernon Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1195
Security Deposit: $995
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,710
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:
Extras: HEY! Stop looking, you've found your home! Come take a look at this lovely house in the Fairfax subdivision it will delight you. This one-story gem has a spacious open kitchen with several cabinets and additional counter space. It comes with stove/range, disposal, and dishwasher! The living room is very broad, it gets plenty of exterior light and it features a gorgeous brick fireplace. There are 3 spacious bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and 2 stylish full baths with additional storage room. Large backyard, 2 car attached garage and more. Don't wait, APPLY NOW!
