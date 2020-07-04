All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 4911 Algernon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
4911 Algernon Dr
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:23 PM

4911 Algernon Dr

4911 Algernon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4911 Algernon Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
4911 Algernon Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1195
Security Deposit: $995
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,710
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:

Extras: HEY! Stop looking, you've found your home! Come take a look at this lovely house in the Fairfax subdivision it will delight you. This one-story gem has a spacious open kitchen with several cabinets and additional counter space. It comes with stove/range, disposal, and dishwasher! The living room is very broad, it gets plenty of exterior light and it features a gorgeous brick fireplace. There are 3 spacious bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and 2 stylish full baths with additional storage room. Large backyard, 2 car attached garage and more. Don't wait, APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P
281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE4743536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Algernon Dr have any available units?
4911 Algernon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Algernon Dr have?
Some of 4911 Algernon Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Algernon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Algernon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Algernon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4911 Algernon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 4911 Algernon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Algernon Dr offers parking.
Does 4911 Algernon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Algernon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Algernon Dr have a pool?
No, 4911 Algernon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Algernon Dr have accessible units?
No, 4911 Algernon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Algernon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4911 Algernon Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77379
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine