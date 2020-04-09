All apartments in Spring
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:49 AM

4523 Enchantedgate Dr.

4523 Enchanted Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4523 Enchanted Gate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- This gorgeous, newly remodeled, three-bedroom home is ready for move in! This home features two large living areas and a fully upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and new appliances. The kitchen overlooks the living room area, offers plenty of counter space, and the cabinets feature soft close drawers. Step beyond the kitchen into a dedicated dinning room area and continue into the secondary bonus space that can serve as a family room or a game room area. The large backyard offers two sheds for ample storage and there is plenty of yard space for outdoor play. A stone path leads from the front of the home to the backyard for easy access. The home did not flood.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4931619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. have any available units?
4523 Enchantedgate Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. have?
Some of 4523 Enchantedgate Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Enchantedgate Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. offers parking.
Does 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. have a pool?
No, 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 Enchantedgate Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

