3638 Cross Green Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3638 Cross Green Lane

3638 Cross Green Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3638 Cross Green Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated 3 bed 2 bath in Lexington Woods! Ready for move in!Large family room and beautifully landscaped fully fenced yard with covered porch makes this home great for entertaining or relaxing on the weekends! This one won't last long! Please see attached tenant criteria or contact listing agent for criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 Cross Green Lane have any available units?
3638 Cross Green Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 3638 Cross Green Lane have?
Some of 3638 Cross Green Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 Cross Green Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3638 Cross Green Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 Cross Green Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3638 Cross Green Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 3638 Cross Green Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3638 Cross Green Lane offers parking.
Does 3638 Cross Green Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3638 Cross Green Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 Cross Green Lane have a pool?
No, 3638 Cross Green Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3638 Cross Green Lane have accessible units?
No, 3638 Cross Green Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 Cross Green Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3638 Cross Green Lane has units with dishwashers.

