3638 Cross Green Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated 3 bed 2 bath in Lexington Woods! Ready for move in!Large family room and beautifully landscaped fully fenced yard with covered porch makes this home great for entertaining or relaxing on the weekends! This one won't last long! Please see attached tenant criteria or contact listing agent for criteria.