3638 Cross Green Lane

Newly updated 3 bed 2 bath in Lexington Woods! Ready for move in!Large family room and beautifully landscaped fully fenced yard with covered porch makes this home great for entertaining or relaxing on the weekends! This one won't last long! Please see attached tenant criteria or contact listing agent for criteria.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
