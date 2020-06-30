2823 Goldspring Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Price: $1350

Security Deposit: $1150

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1442

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator & Microwave



Extras: Perfect home for entertaining! Check out this great sized 3 bed 2 bath. Open concept living, high ceilings, large living room. Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! Every where you walk in this home you will find extra storage space including built in shelves in closets, bedrooms and garage. Lots of natural lighting. Great sized bedrooms. The best part the back yard with custom patio with fans and sitting area perfect for any gathering! All of this priced to lease today!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.