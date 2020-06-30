All apartments in Spring
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:16 PM

2823 Goldspring Lane

2823 Goldspring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2823 Goldspring Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/885788?source=marketing

Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1442
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator & Microwave

Extras: Perfect home for entertaining! Check out this great sized 3 bed 2 bath. Open concept living, high ceilings, large living room. Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! Every where you walk in this home you will find extra storage space including built in shelves in closets, bedrooms and garage. Lots of natural lighting. Great sized bedrooms. The best part the back yard with custom patio with fans and sitting area perfect for any gathering! All of this priced to lease today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

